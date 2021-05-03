2 people dead after separate vehicle rollovers in Sask.: RCMP

Two people have died after separate vehicle rollovers.

RCMP were called to a single vehicle rollover on Saturday around 5:30 a.m. CST about 11 kilometres east of Pangman, Sask., along Highway 13, according to a news release from RCMP.

The lone occupant was a 29-year-old man from Ceylon, Sask., who died on the scene.

The second rollover took place on April 30.



RCMP were called just after 1:30 p.m. for a single vehicle rollover on a grid road just west of Leoville, Sask.



A 45-year-old man from Big River First Nation was the only person in the vehicle and was declared dead on the scene.



Collision investigators attended both scenes to determine what caused the rollovers, said RCMP.



Both of the victims' families have been notified.