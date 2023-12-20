Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

2 people dead after house fire near Regina's General Hospital

Regina fire crews responded to a house fire in the 2100 block of Winnipeg Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Firefighters found two people on the second floor of the house. Both were declared dead at the scene

Fire investigators are still working to figure out the cause

CBC News ·
Fire truck and firefighter in front of a house that was the scene of a fatal fire on Wednesday.
Regina fire crews responded to a house fire in the 2100 block of Winnipeg Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Firefighters found two people on the second floor of the house. Both were declared dead at the scene. (Regina Fire/X)

Regina Fire and Protective Services says two people are dead after a house fire just east of Regina's General Hospital.

The fire department says crews arrived on scene in the 2100 block of Winnipeg Street at 12:39 a.m CST on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke and two people on the second floor of the house — according to a Regina Fire post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Both victims were declared dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to figure out the cause of the fatal fire.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now