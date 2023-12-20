2 people dead after house fire near Regina's General Hospital

Regina Fire and Protective Services says two people are dead after a house fire just east of Regina's General Hospital.

The fire department says crews arrived on scene in the 2100 block of Winnipeg Street at 12:39 a.m CST on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke and two people on the second floor of the house — according to a Regina Fire post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

RFPS responded to a fatal house fire 2100 Blk Winnipeg St at 12:39 am. Flames and smoke from the home on arrival. Crews made entry and located 2 occupants on the 2nd floor who were declared deceased on scene. RFPS remains on scene. Fire is under investigation. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://t.co/EtrRulpCuf">pic.twitter.com/EtrRulpCuf</a> —@Regina_Fire

Both victims were declared dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to figure out the cause of the fatal fire.