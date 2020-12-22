2 people dead after car and truck crash on Highway 3 near Prince Albert, Sask.: RCMP

RCMP say two people have died after a highway crash involving two vehicles.

RCMP sent a news release on Monday just before 6:45 p.m. CST saying officers, EMS and firefighters were responding to the crash on Highway 3 west of Prince Albert, Sask.

An update Tuesday morning said there had been two vehicles involved — a car and a truck — and two people died as a result of the crash.

Parkland Ambulance also said a three-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman were taken to hospital. Both of them were injured but in "good and stable" condition, RCMP said.

There was ice formation on the road and blowing snow, creating extremely poor road conditions at the time of the accident, police said.

Traffic was rerouted for an undetermined period of time.

RCMP said another update should be provided later Tuesday morning.

