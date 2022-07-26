2 people dead, 1 seriously injured in collision near Balgonie, Sask.: RCMP

Two people are dead and another person was seriously was injured in a collision near Balgonie, Sask. on Monday night, RCMP say.

White Butte RCMP say an investigation determined a car and a van collided in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 about 25 kilometres east of Regina.

The White City man, 18, driving the car and his passenger, a woman, 64, from Nanaimo, B.C., both died at the scene. Their families have been notified, according to RCMP.

The man driving the van was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition has not been updated.

Highway 1 was closed during the initial investigation, but has since re-opened. White Butte RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.