2 people dead, 1 seriously injured in collision near Balgonie, Sask.: RCMP
Two people are dead and another person was seriously injured in a collision near Balgonie, Sask., RCMP say.
White City man, 18, and his passenger, a B.C. woman, 64, died at the scene
Two people are dead and another person was seriously was injured in a collision near Balgonie, Sask. on Monday night, RCMP say.
White Butte RCMP say an investigation determined a car and a van collided in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 about 25 kilometres east of Regina.
The White City man, 18, driving the car and his passenger, a woman, 64, from Nanaimo, B.C., both died at the scene. Their families have been notified, according to RCMP.
The man driving the van was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition has not been updated.
Highway 1 was closed during the initial investigation, but has since re-opened. White Butte RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?