Saskatchewan

2 people charged with 1st-degree murder in death of man in La Ronge: Sask. RCMP

RCMP have charged two men with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Ronge.

Police found man dead outside a home early Tuesday morning

Kurt Ratt and River Miller have been charged with first-degree murder after Eric Bouchard, 32, was found dead outside a home in La Ronge on Tuesday. (David Bell/CBC)

Police received a call saying shots had been fired around 4 a.m. CST on Tuesday.

Eric Bouchard, 32, was found dead outside a home in the community, about 340 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Kurt Ratt, 20, and River Miller, 22, have both been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of assault. 

They will appear in La Ronge provincial court Thursday morning.

One person arrested was released without charges, according to police. 

