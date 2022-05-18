2 people charged with 1st-degree murder in death of man in La Ronge: Sask. RCMP

RCMP have charged two men with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Ronge.

Police received a call saying shots had been fired around 4 a.m. CST on Tuesday.

Eric Bouchard, 32, was found dead outside a home in the community, about 340 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Kurt Ratt, 20, and River Miller, 22, have both been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of assault.

They will appear in La Ronge provincial court Thursday morning.

One person arrested was released without charges, according to police.