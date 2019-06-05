2 men found dead in Regina's east end

Regina Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Heseltine Road at 9 a.m. CST, according to a news release.

The caller said the men appeared injured or sick.

EMS arrived and pronounced them dead.

Police are working to notify next of kin for both men. Their identities have not been released.