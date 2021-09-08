2 men dead after long-weekend impaired driving crash on Big River First Nation: RCMP

Two men are dead and a woman is charged with impaired driving after a crash on Big River First Nation over the long weekend.

The crash between a truck and a small off-road vehicle known as a side-by-side happened around 1:30 a.m. CST Sunday on a road near the community's high school, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The side-by-side's driver, a 50-year-old man, and its passenger, a 42-year-old man — both from Big River First Nation — were declared dead at the scene.

The truck's 40-year-old driver and her passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The driver, who is also from Big River First Nation, is charged with two counts of impaired driving and another for operating a vehicle while prohibited.

She was expected to make her first court appearance Tuesday.