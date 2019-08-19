2 males, aged 29 and 16, charged with attempted murder

Regina Police say two males, aged 29 and 16, have been charged with attempted murder in relation to a break and enter on Aug. 13.

Officers responded to a reported weapons offence on the 1800 block of Halifax Street on Aug. 13, according to a police news release.

Police said they found a youth that appeared to have been shot. He was sent to hospital for treatment.

A 29-year-old suspect from Regina was arrested and charged on Aug. 15 after being spotted in a vehicle near Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive, police said. They said a gun was in the vehicle.

The 16-year-old was arrested without incident on Aug. 16 at a home on Osler Street.

Both suspects are charged with attempted murder and breaching probation.

The 29 year-old faces 14 charges in total including careless use of a firearm, breaking and entering, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

The 29 year-old had his first court appearance on these charges on August 16 in provincial court, while the youth made his first court appearence on these charges Monday in youth court.