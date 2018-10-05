2 escaped inmates arrested after chase near Fort Qu'Appelle

RCMP have arrested two escaped inmates following a chase involving a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Yorkton, Sask. just after 2 p.m. CST Thursday.

The suspects were believed to be two inmates from the White Spruce Correctional Centre who escaped while working outside, according to an RCMP news release.

An RCMP officer in an unmarked car saw the vehicle driving dangerously and speeding on Highway 10 east of Balcarres.

Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP pursued the vehicle with help from the White Butte detachment, which closed down eastbound lanes on Highway 10 and set up a spike belt.

The suspects were arrested after the vehicle slowed down and pulled over, the release said..

A 20-year-old Regina man is facing eight charges including dangerous driving, escaping custody and driving while disqualified.

A 25-year-old man from Wainwright, Alta. is charged with possession of stolen property and escaping custody.

Both are scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Oct. 9.

It was the third escaped-inmate incident in Saskatchewan in the past two weeks.