2 die at Turtle Lake in Sask. after man tries to rescue woman

Two people from the Thunderchild First Nation died Saturday after an incident at Turtle Lake on the west side of Saskatchewan.

Turtleford RCMP say they got the call around 6:45 p.m. CST about two people in the water.

They were told a woman, 51, had been swimming but was struggling in the water. A 60-year-old man went in the water to help her, but he too began to struggle.

Eventually, bystanders were able to get the two to shore, but they were unresponsive. EMS pronounced them dead at the scene.

The names haven't been released. The families have been notified.

