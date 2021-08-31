Skip to Main Content
2 dead following incident at Meadow Lake campground: RCMP

A third person was injured and taken to hospital for treatment. There's no word on their ages or home communities. RCMP say there is no risk to public safety at this time.

3rd person was taken to hospital with injuries

CBC News ·
Police were interviewing people at the campground on Monday and said there would be a continued police presence overnight. (Bonnie Allen/CBC)

Two people are dead following what the RCMP is calling a "serious incident" at the Lions Regional Park campground in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Both victims are adults. A third person was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

There's no word on their ages or home communities, and there are no other details from the police.

 However, RCMP say there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Officers were on the scene Monday afternoon. Police said there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area overnight and into Tuesday.

The RCMP says they will issue updates tomorrow as they become available.

RCMP say two people are dead and one is injured after an incident at the Meadow Lake Lions Regional Park. (Bonnie Allen/CBC)
