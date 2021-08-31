2 dead following incident at Meadow Lake campground: RCMP

Two people are dead following what the RCMP is calling a "serious incident" at the Lions Regional Park campground in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Both victims are adults. A third person was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

There's no word on their ages or home communities, and there are no other details from the police.

However, RCMP say there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Officers were on the scene Monday afternoon. Police said there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area overnight and into Tuesday.

The RCMP says they will issue updates tomorrow as they become available.