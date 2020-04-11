2 dead after crash near Muskoday First Nation

A 22-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy from Prince Albert, Sask., are dead after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Muskoday First Nation, RCMP say.

The crash happened on Friday around 12:45 p.m. CST.

Police said the two people who died were travelling in a car that collided with a truck. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

There were three people in the truck — a man from Naicam and a woman and boy from Christopher Lake. They were all taken to hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries. The boy has since been released from hospital, according to an RCMP news release.

The highway was blocked for a time, but has since been reopened.

RCMP said the collision remains under investigation.