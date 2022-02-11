2 charged with murder in death of Prince Albert, Sask., man

Prince Albert police have made two arrests in relation to a December homicide and have identified the victim.

Officers responded just after 4 a.m. CST on Dec. 6 to a report of gunfire near the 300 block of Ninth Street E.

Police say they found evidence of a serious assault but no victim.

The family of Byron Lee Bear, 27, reported him missing the next day.

On Friday, police confirmed Bear was the victim of homicide that morning.

Raine Farrow, 23, was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with second-degree murder.

A 37-year-old man was arrested Thursday and is facing the same charge, but police have not shared his name. He was set to appear in court on Friday.