2 charged with aggravated assault in Regina Thursday

Two men are facing aggravated assault charges after police discovered an injured man in North Central Regina on Thursday.

Police say they responded to the 1200 block of Robinson Street around 3:30 p.m. CST after a hang up call to 911.

Officers saw an injured 22-year-old man making his way from Robinson Street to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Retallack Street.

They found the man in the building and called EMS, who transported the man to hospital.

Two men from the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, aged 57 and 41, were located and arrested nearby.

Both men were charged with aggravated assault.

The 41-year-old man was also charged with careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.