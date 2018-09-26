2 charged with second-degree murder after Pelican Narrows shooting death

Two men have been charged in the apparent shooting death of David Jordan Charles in Pelican Narrows.

George Samuel Custer, 24, and Gregory George Custer, 22, have been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting was reported in Pelican Narrows on Sunday night.

In a news release, RCMP said they received a call about an alleged shooting on Linklater Street.

They then received reports that a man with an apparent gunshot wound was brought to the local medical clinic and declared dead.

Further investigations led police to charge both George Samuel Custer and Gregory George Custer with second-degree murder, RCMP said.

Both men are set to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on March 26.

RCMP said their investigation into this incident is still ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact the Pelican Narrows detachment at 1--306-632-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.