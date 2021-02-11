2 charged in northwest Saskatchewan stabbing death

Two people are facing murder charges after a man died at Flying Dust First Nation in northwest Saskatchewan Tuesday night.

Meadow Lake RCMP were called out to a home at about 9 p.m. CST that night after a report that a man had been stabbed.

They found Kenneth Merasty, 43, seriously injured. EMS took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Conrad Merasty, 31, who is from Flying Dust, is charged with second-degree murder.

Lucy Whitecap, 31, of Nipawin is charged with second-degree murder, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breaching conditions.

They are in custody and scheduled to have their next court appearance on March 8.