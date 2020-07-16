2 women charged with forcible confinement after 'protracted, violent incident': Regina police

Two women have been charged with forcible confinement, robbery with violence, and extortion in connection with an incident involving a 22-year-old woman they knew, Regina police say.

In what police called "a protracted, violent incident," the victim was tied up, confined, assaulted numerous times and robbed of her possessions and vehicle by the two other women last week.

On July 6, the victim went with an acquaintance to a house on the 1200 block of Elphinstone Street, police said in a news release Thursday.

There, the 22-year-old was allegedly attacked, tied up and assaulted several times through the night. The assailants also told the woman they would kidnap her child to manipulate her, police say.

The woman escaped on July 7 and found help.

"The victim sustained visible physical injuries from the assaults, in addition to the emotional trauma of her experience," the police news release said.

The two women, one 32, the other 36, were charged on Tuesday. Both appeared in court on Wednesday morning.