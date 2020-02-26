2 charged after failed extortion attempt involving stolen iPad, child pornography: Regina police

Regina police say two people are facing child pornography charges after a woman tried to extort a man after stealing his iPad, which allegedly contained child pornography.

A news release from the Regina Police Service and the Child Exploitation Unit said a man contacted police and said his iPad was allegedly stolen and he was being extorted money for its safe return.

The 36-year-old man told police he had child pornography on the device, the release said. He was arrested upon showing uniformed police officers the child pornography on the device.

He is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.

Police said they arrested the 20-year-old woman accused of extorting the man when she tried to collect the ransom on Monday. She is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography, extortion, theft and weapons-related charges.

Police said a search warrant was executed at a home in Regina, where more child pornography was located. Officers seized a computer and multiple hard drives. Police are doing a forensic examination on those devices.

Both appeared in court on Tuesday and had their cases adjourned until March 17.