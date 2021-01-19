2 charged in connection with Regina homicide, 2 others in custody

Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of Amber Dawn Wood, 38, of Bienfait, Sask.

Justin Julien Englot, 29, and Jayden Marie Sanford, 25, both of Regina, have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of Athol St. in Regina, between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue, in the North Central neighbourhood. (Germain Wilson/CBC)

Sanford and Englot made their first appearance in Regina provincial court Tuesday morning.

Two other people, both males, are also in custody. They haven't been charged, but police say an investigation is continuing.

Wood died after being severely injured Saturday morning at a home on the 700 block of Athol St., police said.

Police were called to the scene following a report someone had been shot. Wood was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It was the city's first homicide of 2021.