Regina police charge 2 B.C. men after seizing more than 2kg of meth, other drugs

Two men from B.C. have been charged in Regina after police say officers seized "significant quantities of illegal drugs."

Officers executed two search warrants on Saturday in the Central Park area, according to a news release.

They seized 2.38 kilograms of crystal meth, about 356 grams of cocaine and 36 grams of fentanyl and $49,620 in cash, police say.

The suspects — aged 18 and 19 years old — are facing several drug trafficking charges. Police say they have both been released with a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 7.