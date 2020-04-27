Four youth, two adults facing 1st-degree murder charges in Regina's sixth homicide of the year

Four young people and two adults are facing first-degree murder charges in Regina's sixth homicide of the year.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Princess Street on April 23 at approximately 12:40 p.m. CST. There, they found a young person who they thought was dead. EMS arrived and confirmed the death.

An autopsy was done Friday.

The victim is a young person and youths are charged in his death, so police cannot name him under youth criminal justice rules.

His next of kin have been notified.

The arrests took place on April 24 and 26. The four youth — who cannot be named — are all facing first-degree murder charges, with two also facing breach charges. Two are 15 years old, one is 16 and the fourth is 17.

The adults charged are both 18. Arden Paquachan and Brandon Shayden Lee Charette are both charged with first-degree murder. Charette is facing a breach charge as well.