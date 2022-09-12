Sexual assault charge laid in Wascana attack

A man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with the attack on a woman in Wascana Park on Friday.

Regina police say the woman, 33, was running in the park just off Broadway Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. She was out of view of others in the park when a man rode up behind her on a scooter and tackled her.

Police said the attacker covered the woman's mouth, pulled her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her. She was able to scream for help, and other people in the park confronted the attacker and called police.

Noah Smith, 19, has been charged with sexual assault by choking, suffocating or strangling. He appeared in provincial court on Monday morning.