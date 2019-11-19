2 dead following separate Monday collisions in Saskatchewan

A 19-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man are dead after two separate collisions on Monday in Saskatchewan.

The woman died after a two-vehicle crash about two kilometres north of Wakaw on Highway 2. RCMP say the collision happened at around 9:13 a.m. CST.

The woman, who had been heading southbound, was declared deceased on the scene.

A 58-year-old man driving an SUV north was taken to hospital by EMS for what were reported to be serious injuries. A female youth passenger in the SUV was uninjured, RCMP said.

EMS, Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist, Wakaw Fire Department, Saskatchewan Coroners Service and the Prince Albert Victim Services all attended the scene. RCMP said road conditions were wet and visibility was clear at the time of the crash.

Highway 39 crash

Earlier Monday morning, a man died in a separate two-vehicle collision on Highway 39, south of Regina. It happened two kilometres northwest of the community of Yellowgrass.

RCMP say at 8:30 a.m., the man was driving in a northwest bound pickup truck that collided head on with a southeast bound International refrigerated truck.

The 46-year-old pickup truck driver was taken to a Regina hospital by Stars Air Ambulance and died a few hours later. The two men in the refrigerated truck were not injured.

RCMP say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in either crash. Police are still investigating the cause of each crash.