19-year-old charged following Sask. Amber Alert makes 1st court appearance

A 19-year-old man from North Battleford will appear in court Monday in relation to the disappearance of a young girl which prompted an Amber Alert earlier this month.

Johnathan Ryann Gunville was charged with the abduction of a person under 14, unlawful confinement, abandoning a child, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, evading a police officer and driving while disqualified.

He is also facing eight counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

The Amber Alert was sent out on Sunday, Sept. 16 after a SUV was stolen with a six-year-old girl inside.

The girl's mother had briefly gone inside a strip mall in North Battleford when the incident occurred.

The child was eventually found at an industrial park two kilometres from the strip mall on Monday morning—​almost 12 hours after her initial disappearance.

Police said they had reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance footage from more than 200 businesses, to establish where the stolen vehicle had gone after its theft.

Gunville's charges also stem from two other vehicle thefts on Sept. 19 and 20.