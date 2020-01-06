Skip to Main Content
19-year-old charged after robbing food delivery driver
Saskatchewan

19-year-old charged after robbing food delivery driver

Police say the man got into the passenger side of a delivery vehicle before robbing and assaulting the driver.

Police say the man got into the passenger side of a delivery vehicle before robbing and assaulting the driver

CBC News ·
Regina police have charged a 19-year-old with robbery after he allegedly assaulted and robbed a food delivery driver on Friday. (CBC)

A 19-year-old has been charged after robbing a food delivery driver on Friday night in Regina. 

Shortly before 8 p.m. CST on Friday, police were called to Hamilton Street and Victoria Avenue for a robbery. 

Police were told a man was going through a vehicle in a parking lot. Then, that man got into the passenger side of a food delivery vehicle and demanded items before assaulting the 35-year-old driver. 

Police said the 19-year-old man then ran away and the driver phoned police.

Officers found the 19-year-old but they said he initially gave them a fake name. Police said when they found out his real name during the investigation, they learned he was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and unlawfully at large. 

The 19-year-old was charged and was held before he appeared in court. He was scheduled to appear on Monday at 9:30 a.m. CST

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories