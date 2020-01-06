19-year-old charged after robbing food delivery driver

A 19-year-old has been charged after robbing a food delivery driver on Friday night in Regina.

Shortly before 8 p.m. CST on Friday, police were called to Hamilton Street and Victoria Avenue for a robbery.

Police were told a man was going through a vehicle in a parking lot. Then, that man got into the passenger side of a food delivery vehicle and demanded items before assaulting the 35-year-old driver.

Police said the 19-year-old man then ran away and the driver phoned police.

Officers found the 19-year-old but they said he initially gave them a fake name. Police said when they found out his real name during the investigation, they learned he was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and unlawfully at large.

The 19-year-old was charged and was held before he appeared in court. He was scheduled to appear on Monday at 9:30 a.m. CST