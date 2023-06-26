The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a train derailment that happened Sunday near Biggar, Sask.

There were 19 cars that derailed in the train operated by CN, but there were no dangerous goods reported aboard, according to a TSB spokesperson.

The derailment happened at about 5 p.m. CST.

There were no injuries reported.

Two TSB investigators have been sent to the site to gather information.

The TSB investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation occurrences in order to advance transportation safety. The board does not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

Biggar is about 100 kilometres west of Saskatoon. The derailment happened southeast of Biggar.