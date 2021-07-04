18-year-old woman dead after vehicle rollover near Last Mountain Lake

An 18-year-old is dead after a vehicle rollover at the entrance road to Last Mountain Regional Park. This is about 2.5 kilometres west of Highway 20 on Lake Road.

Four other people in the vehicle had non-serious injuries.

The police investigation indicates the westbound vehicle lost control shortly after 9 p.m. Friday night.

An investigation involving an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is ongoing.

Several departments had responded to the rollover, including Southey RCMP, Watrous RCMP, Nokomis Fire Department, EMS from Watrous and Lanigan and STARS Air Ambulance.

