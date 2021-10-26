18-year-old Regina man charged with 1st-degree murder arrested in Saskatoon

An 18-year-old man wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder was arrested in Saskatoon on Monday by the city's police service.

Regina resident Thomas Louis Bodechon has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Kade Luke Neapetung.

Neapetung was found dead at a home on the 1000 block of Angus Street, close to the Regina Cemetery, on Oct. 18.

It was the 10th Regina homicide reported in 2021.

Saskatoon police initially arrested Bodechon in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 22. During the investigation they found that the suspect was wanted by the Regina Police Service for the homicide.

Saskatoon police say officers were called to a business in the 2600 block of Broadway Avenue in Saskatoon at 10 p.m. CST on Oct. 22. A staff member reported that two armed men had entered the store, demanded cash and fled the scene.

An investigation led to a home on Rita Crescent. Members of the gangs and guns unit went to a garage behind the home at 1 p.m. CST on Oct. 25. Bodechon was apprehended a few hours later after a small fire was set inside the garage, according to Saskatoon police.

Bodechon is facing charges from the Saskatoon Police Service and will make a court appearance in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

Regina police say they anticipate that the 18-year-old will be remanded and brought to Regina by the end of this week to appear in provincial court on the first-degree murder charge.