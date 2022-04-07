18-year-old Regina female charged with arson after 3 fires in one day

A female has been charged with arson after police responded to multiple fires in Regina on Monday.

The Regina Police Service said that at approximately 12:45 p.m. CST on Monday, officers and members of the Regina Fire Department were dispatched to a fire at a home on the 1300 block of Garnet Street.

When police and firefighters arrived, a detached garage was engulfed in flames. Police said the firefighters successfully extinguished the fire.

Then at approximately 3:30 p.m. CST on the same day, police were dispatched to the report of another fire on the 1100 block of Rae Street.

Police said the investigation into the three incidents led to an 18 year-old female. (CBC News)

A short time later they were dispatched to a third fire at approximately 4:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of Rae Street.

Police said the investigation into the three incidents led to an 18 year-old female. She was located in the area of Fifth Avenue and Rae Street, arrested, and charged with lighting the fires.

The female made her first appearance in provincial court on Tuesday.