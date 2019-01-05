18-year-old man dead after alleged home invasion, gunshots in Weyburn, Sask., police investigating

A homicide investigation is underway in Weyburn, Sask. after an alleged home invasion involving gunshots resulted in a man's death.

Officers were sent to the 300 block of 4th Street Northeast on Friday night after receiving a call about a home invasion involving firearms, according to social media posts by Weyburn police.

After securing the house, police learned two men with injuries arrived at the Weyburn General Hospital.

Weyburn Police Chief Marlo Pritchard said the two men are believed to be involved in the home invasion. He also confirmed there were shots fired during the incident.

An 18-year-old man died in hospital after succumbing to injuries, police said, but they couldn't comment further.

The man's name is not being released for the time being.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, police have arrested two 23-year-old men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Weyburn police or CrimeStoppers.