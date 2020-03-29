Skip to Main Content
18-year-old charged after police respond to car inside building
Saskatchewan·New

An 18-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly driving a car into a building.

Police found the car almost fully inside the building after allegedly being driven into it

An 18-year-old woman was charged in connection to the Sunday morning incident. (FireVideosFD/Youtube)

Around 2 A.M. Sunday police in Regina were called to the 4200 block of Dewdney Avenue for reports about a car that had driven into a building there.

On Sunday morning, debris was still visible from the crash, and six pieces of plywood covered the hole left by the vehicle. (Matt Duguid/CBC News)

Officers arrived and found the car had come to a stop inside the building.

The car's lone occupant did not need medical assistance. The 18-year-old was charged on Sunday and will appear in court in June.

