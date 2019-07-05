18-month-old reported missing from Saskatoon is in Alberta with father, lawyer says

An 18-month-old girl whose disappearance from Saskatoon prompted police to ask for the public's help finding her is in Alberta with the father believed to have taken her, according to a lawyer who spoke to CBC News Friday morning.

On Thursday evening, the Saskatoon Police Service asked for the public's help in finding 18-month-old Itzel Delreal-Daniels.

Police said she was believed to be with her father, 35-year-old Juan Pablo Carmona-Real, and that Carmona-Real might be trying to leave the country. Police did not issue an Amber Alert and said they did not believe Delreal-Daniels was in danger.

Gurpreey Gill, a family law lawyer based in Edmonton, said Carmona-Real called him on Friday morning. Carmona-Real said he was in Alberta, according to Gill.

Gill said he told Carmona-Real to turn himself into the police.

"He should co-operate with police," Gill told CBC News. "He's OK with it."

Details about car

The pair was last seen leaving the mother's Saskatoon home on Thursday at 4:20 p.m. CST.

Police said they didn't know where the pair was heading, but said Carmona-Real might be taking her to his home in Alberta, or might be trying to leave Canada for his home country of Mexico.

Police said they were likely travelling in a grey four-door car, possibly a Honda. There is a moose bobble head figurine on the front dash board with the word "Canada" on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.