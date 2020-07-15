Regina police say 18-month-old boy's death was a homicide

Regina police have ruled that the death of an 18-month-old child last month was a homicide.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said that on June 10, officers were sent to the 3200 block of Arens Road E., where emergency responders were dealing with an injured toddler.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

RPS confirmed Wednesday that the death has been deemed a homicide after investigation by police and the coroners' service.

No arrests have been announced.

The death is the city's eighth homicide of 2020.