Death of 18-month-old boy considered suspicious: Regina police

The Regina Police Service is still investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy earlier this week, but have now deemed the case suspicious and are treating it as a criminal investigation.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Arens Road E. at about 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, where they found the injured child.

Paramedics responded and took him to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators with the major crimes unit are working with the coroners service to determine how the boy died.

No other details have been released. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.