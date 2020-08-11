18 employees at Regina hospital laundry plant test positive for COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Regina is linked to an outbreak at the facility that provides laundry to Saskatchewan hospitals.

By Aug. 9, 18 employees at the K-Bro Linens facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the 11 new reported cases on Aug. 8 were either employees or their close contacts.

There are now 30 active cases in Regina.

Those who have tested positive and their close contacts are now self-isolating.

In total, 150 people work at the facility and were all tested for the virus — 119 right on site.

K‑Bro provides laundry and linen services to health care facilities, hotels and other companies. Its Regina plant was constructed several years ago after the company won a contract with the government in 2013 to clean laundry for Saskatchewan hospitals.

A microbiologist did an assessment and found there is no safety concern for its processed linen.

The ministry said employees are screened when they get to work, including temperature checks. They wear personal protective equipment, frequently wash their hands, stagger breaks and maintain physical distancing between workstations.

According to health officials, the risk of community transmission is low.