17-year-old taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Regina

Police in Regina say they're still investigating after a teen struck by a car was taken to hospital Thursday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Lewvan Drive and First Avenue N. after reports a vehicle had hit a pedestrian, the Regina Police Service said in a Friday news release.

When they arrived, officers found a 17-year-old male pedestrian lying in the intersection. He was taken to hospital, police said, but they gave no information on his injuries.

The 27-year-old driver was still at the scene of the collision when police arrived.

Police interviewed some witnesses at the scene but said they are still in the early stages of their investigation.

They believe the pedestrian may have been crossing Lewvan Drive from east to west on a red light when he was struck by the vehicle, which was travelling southbound.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.