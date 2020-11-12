17-year-old found guilty of 2nd degree murder in 2018 death of girl at Regina house party

A 17-year-old youth has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old girl at a Regina house party in 2018.

Her relatives yelled, "Yes," when the jury verdict was read out in court.

Erica Hill O'Watch died of a stab wound two years ago at a home on the 900 block of Cameron Street.

Dave Macdonald, who lives in the area, previously told CBC News that at first the altercation didn't seem unusual.

"I just heard a guy and a girl, louder and louder. I hear it every night," said Macdonald.

"I went back to bed and then I noticed a flash and all of a sudden the whole house is lit up like a jack-o-lantern and there's cop cars everywhere."

The boy, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was 15 years old at the time of the attack. The Crown says it may seek an adult sentence.