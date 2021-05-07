17-year-old dead after rollover south of Langenburg, Sask. 

RCMP say a 17-year-old is dead after a rollover south of Langenburg, Sask.

Esterhazy RCMP were called to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 8, south of Langenburg, at about 4 p.m. CST on May 6. Langenburg is about 227 kilometres northeast of Regina. Initial investigation found a vehicle was driving southbound when it left the roadway, RCMP said.

Two 17-year-old girls were in the car. One, from Wapella, Sask., was dead at the scene. The other was taken to hospital for treatment.

RCMP say a collision reconstruction analyst is investigating and the girl's family has been notified.