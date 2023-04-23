16-year-old boy died after being hit by vehicle in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood Sunday: police

Police say a 16-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Regina Sunday.

Officers responded to the Cathedral neighbourhood at about 1 a.m. CST after reports of a person hit by an eastbound vehicle.

Police said paramedics arrived at the crash site, near 13th Avenue and Garnet Street, and confirmed the boy was dead.

The Regina Police Service said the boy's family has been notified and that they will not be releasing his name to the public.

A candlelight vigil for the boy is scheduled for Thursday evening at 5 p.m. CST on 13th Avenue between Garnet Street and Cameron Street. The gathering will include the creation of a street mural, and a pipe ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. CST.

Speakers will honour the 16-year-old at 7 p.m. CST and an honour song will be sung.

Police said the investigation is still underway and they're asking anyone with more information to contact them at 306-777-6500, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.