Police believe 16-year-old boy found injured on Regina sidewalk was shot

Regina police are investigating an apparent shooting after finding a 16-year old boy "obviously in pain" on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Elphinstone Street for a report of an injured person at about 7:40 p.m. CST, according to a police news release.

Officers found the boy on a sidewalk in pain, but conscious. EMS then took the boy to hospital.

His injuries are described as non life-threatening and consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police are continuing to investigate and currently don't have any suspects in custody. However, they don't believe there's an increased risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).