16-night vigil for 16-year-old girl found dead in Regina's North Central ends Friday

A nightly vigil planned that's spanned 16 nights over the past three weeks for Kadee Burns, a 16-year-old from Regina who died in November, is scheduled for its last night on Friday.

Burns was found dead outside a home in Regina's North Central at about 2 a.m. CST on Nov. 1.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Burns' death. He can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Lyrico Keller, 37, the organizer of the vigil, said he brought about a half-dozen candles and a teddy bear to the 1200 block of Rae Street, where Burns was found dead.

He decided to continue it for 16 days to show support and community resilience — postponing some of the days that had spanned the blizzard in Saskatchewan.

On Thursday, the second -last night, there were a mass of teddy bears and some candles surrounding a framed photo of Burns.

"Sixteen days is … to show Kadee that I'm here to support her for 16 days because that's how old she was," Keller said.

"I wanted to support [the] community."

The memorial for 16-year-old Kadee Burns, who was found dead on the 1200 block of Rae Street in Regina in early November. (Matthew Howard/CBC News)

Keller said that roughly 20 to 50 people have shown up on some evenings — including drummers and a round dance. On Thursday, there were a few of Burns' friends at about 7:30 p.m. CST. Keller said he expected a smaller turnout because of the cold.

He also said that Burns' mother, Daphne Head, has been involved with the vigil and has come out when she could.

The missing red dress

A red dress was hung on a tree above the vigil as a symbol of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) in Canada.

Keller said it was taken from the site recently.

"It kind of makes me feel emotional because it hurts my feelings that somebody would take a dress from someone we're supporting," he said.

Pitching love awareness

Keller didn't know Burns personally, he said, but is hoping to show support for others affected.

That includes something he called "love awareness" for those affected by other issues like suicide and substance abuse.

He said that on top of Burns, other families in the community have lost loved ones and he's hoping he can help provide support to them as well.