Sask. reports 16 more schools with COVID-19 cases across the province

Saskatchewan reported Sunday that students and/or staff from 16 schools across the province had tested positive for COVID-19.

A complete list of all schools with any COVID-19 positive staff or students is available to the public. Six of the most recent cases mentioned on the list are from Saskatoon schools.

The province says public health will continue to contact families directly if a student or family member is considered a close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Schools will be removed from the list after 14 days, according to the province. Outbreaks are typically declared when there are two or more people with COVID-19 and the transmission likely occurred within the school setting.

Here are the latest schools, reported on Sunday, to have COVID-19 cases:

Tommy Douglas Collegiate in Saskatoon.

Colonsay School in Colonsay.

St. Timothy School in Regina.

St. Catherine School in Regina.

Irwin School in Swift Current.

St. Joseph Elementary School in Lloydminster.

McKitrick Community School in North Battleford.

Rendell Park Elementary School in Lloydminster.

Bishop James Mahoney High School in Saskatoon.

St. Marguerite School in Saskatoon.

St. Frances Cree Bilingual School in Saskatoon.

St. Luke School in Saskatoon.

North Battleford Comprehensive High School in North Battleford.

Queen Elizabeth School in Saskatoon.

Sutherland School in Saskatoon.

Martensville High School in Martensville.

More possible exposures

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of many sites across the province where the public may have been exposed to COVID-19 from Oct. 26 to Nov. 7.

People who tested positive for COVID-19 were at various businesses in several communities while they were likely infectious. The latest alerts, released by the SHA, are for Prince Albert, Regina, Saskatoon, Swift Current and Yorkton.

The provincial health authority issued COVID-19 alerts Monday. (Trevor Bothorel/Radio-Canada)

Prince Albert

Oct. 26 and 27 Northern Lights Casino, 6:45 p.m. to 3 a.m. (each day)



Regina

Oct. 28 Western Cycle Source for Sports, 1550 8th Ave., 5 to 5:20 p.m.



Oct. 31 Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd., 10 to 11 a.m. Toys R Us, 730 Albert St., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Nov. 2 GoodLife Fitness - South, 3806 Albert St., 9:30 to 11 a.m. Boston Pizza Regina South, 4657 Rae St., 5:20 to 7 p.m. Quance East Medical Clinic, 2223 Victoria Ave. E #49, 2 to 3 p.m. Mike's Your Independent Grocer,1341 Broadway Ave., 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 2-5 inclusive LG Fitness, 1560 C McAra St., 6 to 7 a.m.

Nov. 3 Planet Fitness, 3112 Quance Street, 7:30 to 10 a.m. Save-On-Foods South, 4520 Albert St. S, no time identified by contact

Nov. 4 Crossroads Chiropractic, 15-5875 Rochdale Blvd., 4 to 4:40 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart, 380 McCarthy Blvd N., 11 to 11:30 p.m.



Nov. 5 Walmart Supercentre, 3939 Rochdale Blvd., 5 to 5:30 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart, 380 McCarthy Blvd N., 4 to 430 p.m.



Saskatoon

Oct. 26-30 inclusive Best Western hotel, Blairmore, no time identified by contact



Swift Current

Oct. 30 Co-op Grocery (Wheatland Mall), 1150 Central Ave. N, 4 to 5 p.m. Elmwood Grocery, 963 Chaplin St. E, 5:30 p.m. Giant Tiger, 1680-1150 Central Ave. N, 4 to 5 p.m. Kabos, 1150 Central Ave. N, approximately 11 p.m. Railway Social House, 508 Cheadle St. W, 4:30 to 7 p.m.



Oct. 31 Pet Valu, 1150 Central Ave. N, 10:20 to 10:30 a.m. Pharmasave, 390 Central Ave. N, 10:00 to 10:15 a.m. Rittinger's Men's Wear, 330 Central Ave. N #13B, 9:40 to 10 a.m. Sweet Tree Cannabis Co., 212 Central Ave. N, approximately 4 p.m.



Nov. 1 Dollarama (Swift Current Mall), 1150 Central Ave. N, approximately 2 p.m. Giant Tiger, 1680-1150 Central Ave. N, approximately 4 p.m. Walmart, 1800 22nd Ave. NE, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. AND 1 to 2 p.m.



Nov. 2 Co-op gas bar (Wheatland Mall), 1150 Central Ave. N, 3:30 to 3:40 p.m. Co-op grocery (Wheatland Mall), 1150 Central Ave. N, noon to 2 p.m. K-Motel, 2225 N Service Rd. W, breakfast time Safeway, 1 Springs Dr., 4 to 4:10 p.m.



Nov. 3 Akropol, 133 Central Ave. N, lunch time Buffalo Brew Pub, 278 1st Ave. NE, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Elmwood Grocery, 963 Chaplin St. E, approximately noon Training Zone, 225 1 Ave. NE, 9 to 10 a.m. Urban Grounds, 167 Central Ave. N, 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. AND approximately 4 p.m. Salvation Army Thrift store, 151 Central Ave. N, approximately 1:30 p.m.



Nov. 4 Buffalo Brew Pub, 278 First Ave. NE, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Instant Loan, 1121 6 Ave. N, no time identified by contact, business had no other customers at the time they visited Kabos, 1150 Central Ave. N, approximately 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. November 5 Rittinger's Men's Wear, 330 Central Ave. N #13B, 3 to 4 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart, 911 Central Ave. N, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Springs Garden, 1 Springs Dr., lunch time



Nov. 5 Elmwood Grocery, 963 Chaplin St. E, approximately 10:30 a.m.



Nov. 7 Co-op grocery (Wheatland Mall), 1150 Central Ave. N, 4 to 5 p.m.



Yorkton

Oct. 31 Boston Pizza, 226 Broadway St. E, noon to 1 p.m. Mark's Work Wearhouse, 230 Broadway St. E, 12:45 to 1 p.m. M&M Food Market, 385 Broadway St. E, 1:45 to 2 p.m. Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 Prairie Harvest Christian Life Centre, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Nov. 2, 3 and 5 Dollar Tree, 239 Hamilton Rd., 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. each day

Nov. 2-4 inclusive Walmart, 240 Hamilton Rd., 3 to 11 p.m. each day

Nov. 5 Walmart, 240 Hamilton Rd., 3 to 7 p.m.



The health authority advises anyone who was at these locations on the spe​​cified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had, or currently have, symptoms of COVID-19. They should call HealthLine 811 to book a test.

Anyone who was at any of the above locations but is not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.

CBC Saskatchewan wants to tell more stories about how the pandemic is touching the province's most vulnerable and marginalized populations. How has COVID-19 affected you? Share your story with our online questionnaire.