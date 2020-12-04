16 COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Sask. since Dec. 1, including RCMP detachment and Sasktel head office

December is only a few days old and there have already been 16 COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Saskatchewan, according to the province's website.

Outbreaks are declared when there are two or more people with COVID-19 and transmission likely occurred in a non-household setting, according to the province.

Some of the notable outbreaks are at the RCMP detachment in Maidstone and the Nutrien potash mine in Rocanville, as well as Canada Post on 51st Street and Loraas Recycling, both in Saskatoon.

There have also been outbreaks declared at Sasktel's main office and the Ministry of Education in Regina.

The Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union (SGEU) has recently criticized the province for not following its own work-from-home recommendations when it comes to Crown workers, saying there's been inconsistencies regarding who works from home and who doesn't.

In response, Premier Scott Moe said the provincial government would revisit its position on Saskatchewan Crown workers and public servants working from home.

An SGEU spokesperson told CBC News the unions bargaining unit is expecting a remote work policy to be rolled out this month.

Other outbreaks:

North:

Lakeland Curling Club, Christopher Lake.

Mennonite Nursing Home, Rosthern.

Central:

Conexus Credit Union, Lemberg.

Saskatoon:

Westridge Child Care Centre.

Regina:

Golden Oaks Boarding House/PCH.

Careica Health on 12th Avenue.

Eagles Club.

WestRock Container Canada LP.

Elsie Mironuk School.

South:

Bruins Hockey Team, Odessa/Vibank.

Details about each outbreak are not included on the province's list of outbreaks.

The province says an outbreak remains listed until it's declared over by a Saskatchewan Health Authority medical health officer.

