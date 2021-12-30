16 cold weather records set in Saskatchewan
Among the chilliest was Leader at –42.6 C
Regina broke a cold weather record this week that was set when John A. Macdonald was still in office.
Environment Canada says that on Tuesday, it got as low as –38.6 C in the Queen City.
That beats the old record set in 1884 (–37.2 C) by more than a full degree.
Sixteen communities in the province set records on Dec. 28.
One of the chilliest spots was the Leader area, about 240 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon, where it dropped to –42.6 C. That shatters the area's old record of –37.2 C set in 1924.
According to Environment Canada, an Arctic air mass entrenched over the Prairies is bringing temperatures more than 10 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages to much of Saskatchewan.
With the wind factored in, it will feel like –35 to –50.
"Frost bite in minutes will remain a persistent hazard," the weather office says.
A break from the cold spell should come on the weekend.
Here is the complete list of Saskatchewan communities where cold weather records were set on Dec. 28:
- Assiniboia: New record of –35.5 C (Old record of –33.8 C set in 1996).
- Broadview: New record of –39.0 C (Old record of –35.8 C set in 1992).
- Coronach: New record of –35.1 C (Old record of –32.0 C set in 1992).
- Elbow: New record of –37.0 C (Old record of –36.0 C set in 1992).
- Indian Head: New record of –39.0 (Old record of –38.3 set in 1917).
- Kindersley: New record of –39.2 C (Old record of –37.8 C set in 1968).
- Last Mountain Lake: New record of –40.7 C (Old record of –37.0 C set in 1992).
- Leader: New record of –42.6 C (Old record of –37.2 C set in 1924).
- Lucky Lake: New record of –38.7 C (Old record of –36.3 C set in 1996).
- Maple Creek: New record of –40.6 C (Old record of –40.0 C set in 1917).
- Moose Jaw: New record of –37.6 C (Old record of –34.4 C set in 1924).
- Regina: New record of –38.6 C (Old record of –37.2 C set in 1884).
- Rockglen: New record of –31.9 C (Old record of –31.7 C set in 1996).
- Rosetown: New record of –38.6 C (Old record of –38.3 C set in 1917).
- Swift Current: New record of –39.1 C (Old record of –36.1 C set in 1917).
- Wynyard: New record of –37.2 C (Old record of –34.6 C set in 1988).
