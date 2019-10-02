15-year-old boy severely injured after being struck by vehicle near North Battleford

A 15-year-old boy is in hospital with severe injuries after being hit by a vehicle near North Battleford, Sask.

RCMP say the accident happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The boy was struck on Highway 16 where it merges with Highway 4, near the bridge that crosses the North Saskatchewan River.

Emergency personnel treated the boy on site and took him to Battlefords Union Hospital for treatment, but his injuries were severe enough that he was transported by air ambulance to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Police said the driver was sober and stopped to help and call 911.