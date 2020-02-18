15 more relocatable classrooms coming to Sask. schools

The Government of Saskatchewan will pay $6 million for 15 new relocatable classrooms and their installation in six school divisions throughout the province.

The provincial government said in a release Tuesday that the portable classrooms will allow divisions to address growing student enrolment without making significant renovations or building a new school.

In the 2019-20 provincial budget, $4.5 million was allocated for the relocatable classroom program. The funding announced Tuesday is in addition to the budgeted amount.

"Adding these relocatables to our schools will provide both students and teachers with high-quality classroom spaces in which to learn," Gordon Wyant, Saskatchewan's deputy premier and education minister, said in a statement.

Gordon Wyant, minister of education, says the relocatable classrooms provide students and teachers with high-quality classroom spaces. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Over the past six years, 12 communities have received relocatable classrooms through the program, including more than 100 that were newly purchased and 29 that were moved from another school that no longer needed them.

The province also announced an additional $5 million for school infrastructure needs through the preventative maintenance and renewal program.

The funding announcement increases the province's capital spending on education for 2019-20 to $106.6 million.