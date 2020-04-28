Several people in custody after SWAT call in Regina

Regina Police say several people are in custody after a SWAT team, crisis negotiators and a canine team were called to the 1400 block of Robinson Street Monday night.

Police said the incident was resolved peacefully.

No charges have been laid as of yet, but police said in a release they expected they would be.

An earlier release asked drivers and pedestrians to choose alternate routes and those in the area to shelter in place. Police said the area is now clear to resume regular activities.