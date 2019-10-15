14-year-old boy dead after single vehicle rollover in RM of Birch Hills

RCMP say two young boys were involved in a fatal rollover on Sunday.

On October 13, Prince Albert RCMP were called to the scene of the crash in the RM of Birch Hills.

RCMP say a 16-year-old boy was driving when the vehicle rolled. The crash claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy, who was the passenger. The driver was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

Parkland Ambulance said the collision happened near Coxby Road in the RM of Birch Hills. (Google Maps)

Police say they are continuing to investigate and that alcohol was not a factor. Names are not being released because both the driver and passenger are under age 18.

The Parkland Ambulance Service said the rollover happened near Coxby Road. Coxby Road is about 30 minutes southeast of Prince Albert.