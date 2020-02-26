14 Unifor members charged with mischief in relation to Regina blockades appear in court

Fourteen members of Unifor accused of mischief were in court Wednesday.

The charges stem from blockades set up around the Co-op refinery in Regina on Jan. 20.

A court injunction issued in December stated that picketers could block someone's access to the refinery for no more than 10 minutes and only to provide information on the union's cause. It also said that anyone who declined to hear the information should be let through.

Defence lawyer Thomas Hynes said he's reviewing the case and waiting for more information to come through.

"It's going to take a bit of time, there's a fair amount of information," Hynes said outside of court on Wednesday.

"At the same time we know that the local members are still engaged in bargaining and looking to get a fair deal with [Federated Co-operative Limited]."

Hynes said he anticipates defending the 14 members vigorously while "upholding their right to protest and picket."

The matter was set aside until March 30 to give both the Crown and the defence time to review documents about the case.