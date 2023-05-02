137 people in Sask. missing for more than 6 months, province says

Families holding posters and pictures of missing loved ones walked through Regina's Wascana Park on Monday.

Each face and name are among the 137 people in Saskatchewan missing for at least six months.

"For every person who is missing, there is a wide circle of people who are affected. People who love them, who miss them, and people who think of them everyday," said Laura Ross, the minister responsible for the status of women in the province.

The event, which began with remarks from dignitaries and police, marked the start of the 10th annual Missing Persons Week in Saskatchewan.

"You remind us never to forget, never to give up and to be there for one another. I commend each and every one of you for your incredible strength," Ross said.

Missing persons week runs May 1-7 and is organized by the Saskatchewan Missing Persons Partnership. The group is chaired by the Ministry of Justice as a collaboration between government, police agencies, Indigenous and community-based organizations.

It raises awareness about missing persons issues, coordinates policies and legislation, shares prevention and safety tools and supports agencies providing services to families when people go missing.

"We're making strides forward, but this can never be rushed. It has to be dealt with in a very serious, but also very concise and precise manner," Ross said.

A child lays a flower in a pool of water near what's known as the missing persons tree at Wascana Park in Regina on May 1, 2023. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Ministers tout education, awareness

Provincial justice minister and attorney general Bronwyn Eyre also addressed families in attendance on Monday.

"The circumstance around each missing person is different, but we want to ensure and assure that you, the families, are not alone as you continue to navigate your deep personal family loss," she said.

Eyre told reporters that most people who go missing in Saskatchewan, do so "from care." She added that people living with dementia and mental illness are at a higher risk.

A report presented to the Saskatoon's Board of Police Commissioners showed that the Saskatoon Police Service received 3,372 missing persons reports last year — an increase of 458, or 15.7 per cent, from the 2,914 reports in 2021.

Eyre said since the provincial government first proclaimed missing persons week a decade ago, the focus has shifted to the impact on families and how to support them through the work of SMPP and other community organizations.

"There's more development over the last 10 years around what it really means to get the word out about, perhaps, risk signs and what to look for, and what to do when tragically someone does actually go missing," Eyre said.

Boys and men account for 70 per cent of the 137 long-term missing persons cases in Saskatchewan. The province says roughly half of these cases involve an Indigenous person. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Minister Ross touted the importance of education in prevention. She said a campaign targeting post-secondary institutions will launch soon, focused on the reality of human trafficking in Saskatchewan.

"Understanding what they can do and the calls to action. That's the important part: if you see it, call it out," she said.

A number of events are slated throughout missing persons week, including Red Dress Day at the legislative assembly on Friday, May 5.